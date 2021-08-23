Congressman Jim Clyburn reacts to the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA< SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Representative James Clyburn reacted to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine receiving full approval.

Clyburn released a statement via the Select Subcommittee of the Coronavirus Crisis, saying, “FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine reinforces what we already knew: coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective at saving lives from this deadly disease. While more than 170 million Americans are already fully vaccinated, far too many remain unprotected and at risk from the more contagious Delta variant that is currently spreading across the country. Tragically, thousands of Americans who declined the vaccine have lost their lives unnecessarily. It is my hope that today’s news will dispel any remaining doubts unvaccinated Americans may have about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, help them recognize the falsity of dangerous misinformation, and lead them to get vaccinated without delay.”