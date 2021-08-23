KCSO: Man wanted for shooting incident on Dry Branch Road in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says deputies in Fairfield County have arrests warrants for a man wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Authorities say they are looking for 35-year-old Dariel Wade Martin.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they had an incident this past week involving the suspect. Deputies say he is accused of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle on on Dry Branch Road in Lugoff.

According to investigators, Martin’s last known address is on the 2500 block of Ft. Jackson Road in Lugoff. If you have any information about where Martin is, contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.