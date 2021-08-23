Local Living: Columbia Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees this week, Registration open for Miracle League of Columbia Fall Baseball and more!

The Columbia Animal Shelter needs your help clearing its shelters. Officials say shelters across the state are in crisis mode, sitting at overcapacity, as animals continue to pour in. This week only, Columbia Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees. From August 28-September 19, adoptions will be $15. If you have room in your heart and home for a four-legged friend, stop by the shelter’s location on Humane Lane.

Registration for the City of Columbia’s Miracle League Fall Baseball season is now open. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department says the baseball program provides a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for young athletes with special needs. Games will be held at the Miracle League field at Owens Field Park, starting on Saturdays in mid-September. There is no fee to participate, and the registration deadline is September 7.

If you’re looking for a job as a registered nurse, Kindred at Home is hosting a recruitment and taco food truck event tomorrow. They are hiring for full time RN’s, admissions RN and clinical manager positions. You can stop by any time from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. If you’re looking to grab a bite to eat, you can stop by from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The latest movie to hit the big screens stars Hugh Jackman as a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the world of the past when his life is changed by new client, in “Reminiscence.” Our Matt Perron shares his take in this Monday Movie Review at 5.