Governor McMaster holds Accelerate SC meeting to discuss American Rescue Plan

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette held a meeting with members of Accelerate SC Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette held a meeting with members of Accelerate SC Tuesday.

The group was formed last year to manage the state’s response to COVID-19.

Tuesday afternoon the group issued its final report and recommendations for how the state should invest the more than eight billion dollars coming to South Carolina as part of the Biden Administration’s “American Rescue Plan.”

Governor McMaster says they are taking suggestions on how they can transform the state with these funds.