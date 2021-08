Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Co. deputies say a man used a kayak to steal thousands in electronics on Lake Murray.

Investigators say this past Saturday, Eric Nickels paddled his kayak up to a boat docked at Able Harmon Ln. and took $5,000 in electronics and boating equipment.

Deputies say he loaded it all onto a second kayak he was towing behind him.

According to investigators one of the stolen items, a trolling motor, was found at Harmon’s home.