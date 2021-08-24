Second teen charged in death of Midlands teacher

Rob Dew,
Source: OCSD

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– A second person is in custody accused in the murder of a popular Midlands teacher.
Deputies in Orangeburg County say 18 year old Calik Guinyard of Pelion was extradited back from Florida to Orangeburg Tuesday.
Investigators say he is charged with murder in the 2020 death of Karl Williams.
Aloysius Green, also 18, was also charged with murder in connection to the death back in January.
Deputies say Williams and a relative were inside their Myers Rd. home when he was shot.

