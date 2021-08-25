Defining Measures stage play at Trustus Theatre this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Trustus Theatre has a new stage play that will take you on a journey with a family struggling with many demons.

Defining Measures premieres this Saturday at the theatre on 520 Lady Street.

Showtimes are at 12 p.m., 4 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Raquel Thomas, writer and director of the play, about how this story focuses on generational curses, drug addictions, triumph and how the power of God can get you through the tribulations.

For ticket prices, please visit Eventbrite’s website.