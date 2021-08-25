Dutch Fork suspends football operations after death of player

IRMO, SC (WOLO) – Dutch Fork High School has suspended all of its football operations until August 29 after the death of one of its football players Tuesday.

Lexington Richland School District 5 announced the suspension of activities which includes the cancellation of Friday night’s game against Gaffney High School.

Students and faculty of Dutch Fork High School have been provided counselors and social workers as we follow the District’s grief protocol.

Per state law, School District Five is cooperating with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and SLED on their investigations.

The Dutch Fork High School community is planning an event to honor Jack Alkhatib, 17, Friday evening.