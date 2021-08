Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A former Lexington County deputy has been accused of trying to set a house on fire.

According to SLED, 41 year old Walter Womble is charged with arson in connection with the fire at this home on Formosa Dr.

No one was inside the home at the time and no one was injured.

Womble was fired from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in 2016 after he was accused of stealing items from a shed.