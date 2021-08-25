RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a collision that happened on Tuesday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Laverne Robinson, 53, was driving a 2018 Lincoln 4 Door on Bluff Road at Dry Branch Road around 7:45 a.m.

That’s when the driver of a 2018 Nissan 4 Door crossed the center line and hit the Lincoln head on.

Highway Patrol says Robinson died on scene, while the Nissan driver was injured and taken to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.