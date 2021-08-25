LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – I generally review and share cool gadgets, gift ideas, and life hacks, but this time, it was a potential treat for the ol’ belly!

Our friends from Talia di Napoli asked MAK’s Meals Mary Ann Keim and yours truly, the Manmade Gourmet, to try out their authentic Neapolitan pizzas. According to Talia, their pizzas use 00 flour, toppings from “White Gold” Oro Bianco Mozzarella, black truffles, vine-ripened tomatoes, and other yummy ingredients.

They also suggest that you add your own toppings to make the experience unique.

The pizza arrived frozen, and ready to get doctored up. We decided to take their advice, and make some fresh pesto, using basil from the back yard, a touch of spinach, and extra virgin olive oil. We also used fresh garlic, onions, and shredded cheddar cheese.

We pre-heated the Cookin’ Hole to 375, and set the timer for 10 minutes.

In the meantime, there was what is now being called “The Banana Incident.”

After a smooth recovery, it was out of the Cookin’ Hole, and off to the Eatin’ Table, as the flavor is the most important part of this review…

At the end of the day, the Talia di Napoli didn’t disappoint. It was easy to put together, and quick to cook…the taste? All there. The Consumer in Me gives it a thumbs up.

You can learn more about the different offerings, and we would love to hear your review, also!

https://www.taliadinapoli.com/collections

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook