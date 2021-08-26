Memorial set for Friday for Dutch Fork student who died after collapsing at football practice

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dutch Fork High School will hold a Memorial service Friday to remember the senior who died after collapsing at Football practice.

According to Lexington Richland District Five, a memorial will be held at 7:30pm Friday on the Dutch Fork High School Football Field for 17 year old Jack Alkhatib.

The Richland County Coroner’s office said the teen died at Prisma Health Parkridge on Tuesday.

The District says all football activities have been cancelled through Sunday.

Service Details from Lexington Richland District Five:

The memorial will last approximately 30 minutes. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to gather on the field for a time of reflection and a balloon release.

Parking will be available in the student parking lot in front of the stadium.

Due to the current high community spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged at this event.