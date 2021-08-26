Officials: Cayce Elementary students to move temporarily from in-person classes to remote learning

The District announced remote learning will take place for two weeks, beginning Friday, August 27

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Students at Cayce Elementary will begin remote learning on Friday, August 27 Lexington District Two officials announced.

According to the District, the temporary move will last two weeks with students tentatively scheduled to return to class Thursday, September 9.

District officials say the decision is due to the impact of COVID-19 on students, staff and school operations at the Lexington Two school. Officials say it is not tied only to the number of students and staff who are positive, but the number of students and staff who are quarantined.

In addition, no athletics, clubs, activities and/or events will take place during the remote learning period.

The District says free student meals will be available for drive-thru pickup in the traffic loop in front of Riverbank Elementary from 11am-12pm on Monday, August 30, and Thursday, September 2. Several days of weekday meals will be distributed over each of those two days. For additional questions about meals, contact food services at (803) 739-8381.