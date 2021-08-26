SC Lawmakers and SC Political Figures react to Kabul explosion that killed US Service Members

COLUMBIA,S C (WOLO) South Carolina Lawmakers, leaders and political figures are reacting to the news that at least 12 US Service members have been killed in an explosion outside the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham reacting on Twitter. https://twitter.com/LindseyGrahamSC

Graham tweeting ‘This despicable terrorist attack against innocent civilians at the Kabul airport, which injured American Marines, is a reminder of the depravity the world faces from Afghanistan.’

Former SC Governor and US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley also reacting. https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley

Haley tweeting ‘My heart goes out to the four families that lost a loved one in Afghanistan today.

may god bless them and the families of every service member family waiting for their loved ones to return.’

Earlier this month SC Representative Jim Clyburn, who is the Majority Whip, tweeted ‘There are no easy answers in Afghanistan. President Biden today demonstrated he is willing to make hard choices and take responsibility for the outcome. That is the mark of a true leader.’ https://twitter.com/WhipClyburn

Thursday afternoon Congressman Joe Wilson released this statement: “My military family’s sympathies go out to the families of those murdered today in Kabul. As I said in the Congressional Record on Monday, President Joe Biden is endangering American families. The war is not over, and his policies will directly affect families of America and our allies.”

Rep. Ralph Norman @RepRalphNorman My heart breaks for the families of the fallen Marines at the Kabul Airport. Please keep them in your prayers.