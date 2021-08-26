Tactical response ends 12+ hour standoff in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A standoff between the Lexington Police Department and a barricaded man has ended after more than 12 hours.

BREAKING – After over twelve hours of both the LPD and @LCSD_News Crisis Negotiations Teams attempting to talk a barricaded man from a shed, tactical operations by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department brought the incident to a close. pic.twitter.com/EkVK6gtI1i — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 27, 2021

The man barricaded himself inside a shed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police closed Robert Street, between North Church and Claudius Streets after investigators ultimately determined the man was armed with a hand gun and threatening to hurt himself.

LPD and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Crisis Negotiations Teams tried to talk the man out of the shed, but tactical operations by the LCSD brought the incident to a close late Thursday.

The man, who was undergoing a mental health crisis according to authorities, was taken for a mental health evaluation at the hospital.