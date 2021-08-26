Woman accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor

RCSD say a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children lead to the arrest

Richland Co. SC (WOLO )— A Richland County woman is accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

A spokesperson for the State Attorney General’s Office says a tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children lead to the arrest of 19 year old Taylor Scheil of Blythewood.

Investigators say she is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor and distributing sexually explicit images.