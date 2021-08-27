DHEC reports more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Friday DHEC announced the third most COVID cases in one day since the pandemic began.

The agency reports of the more than 41,000 most recent tests 6,697 were either confirmed or probable cases of the virus.

That is only behind January 6th and January 8th in terms of the most cases announced in one day.

DHEC also reported an additional 39 deaths from the virus.

That makes 10,425 South Carolinians who have died from covid-19.