Man accused of series of home break-ins arrested

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into several homes the South Columbia area.

Authorities say 51 year old Gregory Williams was arrested after running from a home in the 1000 block of Woodrow street and swiping electronics, clothing and sneakers.

CPD says with the help of their K-9 team they were able to track Williams down and later determined that some of Williams victims were actually home at the time of the allege break-ins and confronted Williams as they dialed 9-1-1.

Friday police announced additional home burglaries he accused of as well. In those cases police say he stole electronics, clothing, designer handbags and cash and debit cards worth several thousand dollars.

Those locations include Waccamaw Avenue, Meadow Street, Graeme Drive and Wheat Street. Investigators in the Columbia Police Property Crimes Unit say they are still investigating to find out if Williams is tied to any other home burglaries that have taken place in the South Columbia area.

Williams faces various charges including multiple counts of First Degree Burglary, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny and Malicious Injury to PropertyBurglary – First Degree, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny and Malicious Injury to Property. At last check Williams was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.