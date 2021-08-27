Memorial and balloon release held in memory of Dutch Fork Football Player

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Dozens of green, silver and white balloons were released Friday night in memory of a Dutch Fork High School Football player who died earlier in the week.

Dutch Fork Football Stadium was filled Friday night but not for a game. A Memorial was held for 17 year old Jack Alkhatib.

The Senior died after collapsing at football practice Tuesday.

Image from Dutch Fork football Stadium memorial ABC Columbia

At the memorial friends, family, students, coaches and fellow players gathered to remember

the 17 year old and honor his memory.

We spoke with parents and even some parents of current Dutch Fork Football players, about the loss of the teen.

The Richland County Coroner’s office has not released what led to his death, the investigation continues.