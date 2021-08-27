SC Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Kabul attack victims

McMaster ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff until Sunset on Monday in memory of the victims of the bombings in Afghanistan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff until Sunset on Monday in memory of the victims of the bombings in Afghanistan. 13 U.S. Service members were killed in the attack.

McMaster tweeted ‘As flags across the country are being lowered, we must all take a moment to honor and remember the service members and innocent civilians who lost their lives in today’s horrific attack in Afghanistan. May the sacrifice of our service members never be forgotten.’

The lowering of the flags come after President Joe Biden’s nationwide order.

Biden says everyone needs to take a moment to honor and remember the service members and innocent civilians who lost their lives in this horrific attack.