Multiple displaced after fire at Grove at St. Andrews apartment Saturday night

COLUMBIA (WOLO): At least 14 people are now displaced from their homes after a 2-alarm apartment fire late Saturday night.

Columbia Fire crews, along with Irmo Fire, were called to the scene at The Grove at St. Andrews apartments off Zimelcrest Drive around 10:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames were seen coming through the roof of the building.

Only one building was involved and no injuries were reported.

ABC Columbia was told management worked with the Red Cross to find hotel rooms for the residents affected.

The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.