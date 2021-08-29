BREAKING: Senior football player at W.J. Keenan High School died Saturday

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Less than one week after a Midlands High School student athlete collapsed on the football field and died, another local high school is now mourning the death of one of their own.

Officials say Donadrian Robinson died on Saturday. He was a senior on the W.J. Keenan High School football team.

A tweet from the W.J. Keenan Athletics page announced the news stating, “the WJ Keenan Family suffered a lost, as one of our student-athletes passed away. We’d like to offer our condolences to the family and football program. Please keep them in your prayers. Thank you for all of the messages and kinds words.”

The Dutch Fork Football also responding to the news.

Keenan’s football team has not played any regular-season games so far this school year due to COVID-19 quarantines. The team is scheduled to hold its first practice in two weeks Monday.

Richland One School District Superintendent Dr.Craig Witherspoon released a statement on Donadrian’s sudden passing.

“We are saddened about the tragic loss of one of our students. Donadrian Robinson, a senior at W.J. Keenan High School, died unexpectedly Saturday. Donadrian was a member of the W.J. Keenan Raiders football team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty, and staff at W.J. Keenan. The district’s Crisis Team will be at the school tomorrow to provide counseling, assistance and support as needed.”