Local Living: Richland Library hosting book sale next month, City of Columbia invites you to participate in PARK(ing) Day and more!

Looking for a good book? The Richland Library is having a book sale on Saturday, September 18. You can sign up for a 90 minute shopping shift. The sale will take place at the Richland Library operations center off Lancewood Road near Dutch Square Mall. To register, head to richlandlibrary.com.

The City of Columbia is inviting you to take part in PARK(ing) Day. The global event is designed to call attention to the need for more urban open space. On Friday, September 17, participants will re-design parking spaces in downtown Columbia. The installations will be in place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

