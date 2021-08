Governor McMaster signs bill requiring doctors to give Nalaxone with opioid prescriptions for certain patients

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Opioid prescriptions will now come with a life saving side. This afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that requires doctors to give certain people a co-prescription of Nalaxone, more commonly known as Narcan.

Officials say they hope the co-prescription program will prevent overdoses in the future.

The law took effect back on July 25.