DHEC: Dog exposed to rabid fox in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a fox found in Ridgeway tested positive for rabies. Officials say no people reported being exposed, but one dog was exposed to the fox. DHEC says the dog will be quarantined.

According to DHEC, the fox was found near Molly Creek Circle and Century Drive. Officials say it was submitted for testing August 30 and confirmed to have rabies the following day.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.

For more information, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies.