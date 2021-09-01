DHEC says you may experience COVID test result delays

The health agency says the delays are due to thousands of daily COVID tests coming in

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —With the recent increase of thousands of daily COVID -19 tests, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says they’re aware of the longer wait times at testing sites, and a delay in getting those test results back.

The health agency says if you have not received your COVID-19 test results within 72 hours regardless of whether you went to a DHEC site or not, you can call the number or email the address listed below.

DHEC says calls and emails are monitored between 8am to 6pm every day.

For test results after 3 days or more call:

1888-697-9004 or you can also

click on the link here to email DHEC directly