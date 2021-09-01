More schools in Lexington County moving to online learning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More students in Lexington County are shifting to online learning this week.

In Lexington School District Two, students at Wood Elementary will move to remote learning Thursday. The two weeks of virtual learning will run September 2-15. Students are tentatively scheduled to return to class on September 16.

Lexington District One announced that, starting Thursday, Pelion and White Knoll middle schools will temporarily shift students remotely through September 10. They are tentatively set to return to the classroom September 13.

The district says the decision was based on the school’s percentage of students and staff who are covid positive, as well as the high percentage of those quarantined.