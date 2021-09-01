Prisma Health Tuomey announces $15 million expansion of Emergency Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Midlands hospital is announcing a major expansion. Wednesday, Prisma Health Tuomey announced a $15.7 million expansion of its Emergency Department.

“Prisma Health is committed to the healthcare of the Sumter, Lee and Clarendon communities,” said Jean Meyer, the hospital’s interim chief executive officer. “This expansion follows nearly $50 million in previous investments by Prisma Health that include major infrastructure upgrades, new equipment and the recruitment of new physicians representing a variety of specialties.”

Officials say the 13,000 square foot expansion will provide enhanced technology and an improved patient experience.

“We are very excited about this project,” said Tuomey Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Susan Gaymon. “It will offer better patient flow, a quicker triage process and should drive wait times down significantly.”

According to Prisma, the Tuomey Hospital Emergency Department was originally designed to accommodate 43,500 patients a year, but the sees an average of 53,000 visits every year.

The project is expected to break ground next summer, and construction is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.