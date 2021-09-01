Richland County deputies investigating the deaths of two infants

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside a vehicle.

Deputies say they were called to Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on Wilson Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two unresponsive infants. Investigators say they found the two infants inside a vehicle, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

Currently, investigators say it is unclear if any the staff at Sunshine House are involved.

The investigation is ongoing.