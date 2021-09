La-Z-Boy in Lexington donates chairs to help families more comfortable at the Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday, La-Z-Boy in Lexington donated four new chairs to the Ronald McDonald House to help families have a comfortable stay during their child’s hospital visit. The house says it’s thankful for any and all donations.

To donate to the Ronald McDonald House, visit www.rmhcofcolumbia.org.