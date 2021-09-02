Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy in Emergency Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Lexington Medical Center has updated its visitation policy. According to the hospital, effective immediately no visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department lobby. Once patients receive a room assignment, they are allowed one visitor per non-coronavirus patient.

Parents or guardians are allowed to accompany patients under 18.

For those in inpatient non-COVID-19 units, they can have one visitor per day between 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

In Obstetrics, LMC says a spouse or support person can be with the patient while they are in labor and right after the child is delivered. An additional visitor is allowed to visit between 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. LMC says only the birth parent and the support person are allowed in the Special Care nursery, and they need the proper bracelet.

In Surgical and procedural areas of the hospital, LMC says one visitor my wait in the specified lobby during the patient’s procedure. This visitor is also permitted to help the patient settle in the room if they are admitted to the hospital.