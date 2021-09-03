Former NFL, Lower Richland HS football player killed in motorcycle accident

Richland Co, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland Co. Coroner’s office says a former professional football player was killed in a motorcycle accident Thursday night in the Northeast.

Troopers say David Patten was killed when his motorcycle went left of center and struck a Chevrolet sedan at the intersection of Clemson and Old Clemson Rd. at 9:30 Thursday evening.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim is identified as David Patten, Jr., 47, of Columbia

Patten was a former wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

He attended Lower Richland High School and Western Carolina University.