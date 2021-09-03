Fort Jackson: Jonathan Pentland leaving base for next assignment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fort Jackson issued its final statement on the issues surrounding Sergeant First Class Jonathan Pentland.

In August, Pentland was found guilty of assault after a viral video showed him confronting a man who was walking through his neighborhood, The Summit in northeast Richland County. The video sparked protests in the neighborhood because people thought the incident was racially charged.

Friday, Fort Jackson Commander Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis announced Pentland would be moved from Fort Jackson to his next station. Michaelis added, “The Richland County trial is complete,” Michaelis said. “We are the nation’s Army and we continue to value and strengthen our shared trust with our local communities. Soldiers are trained to conduct themselves in a respectful manner and adhere to the Army values. They are also held accountable when they do not,” Michaelis said.