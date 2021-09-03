Interstate 26 expansion plans sped up to alleviate congestion

$360 million from President Biden's 'American Rescue Plan Act will pay for project

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina drivers could soon see some relief on one of our state’s busiest interstates.

Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced plans to speed up the widening of interstate-26 spanning from Columbia to Charleston within the next 3 to 4 years.

Governor McMaster says they’ll use more than $360-million dollars from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act to prioritize the project.

South Carolina is the 10th fastest growing state in the country, which means more travel and more congestion. By speeding up the process, the Governor says it’ll keep us competitive with our neighboring states.