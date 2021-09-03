RCSD: Two charged for roles in riot at Alvin S. Glenn that injured two officers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two individuals have been charged in the riot that injured two corrections officers at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Authorities say 23-year-old Jujuan Council and 32-year-old Anthony Blakney are both charged with assault and battery first degree, kidnapping and rioting.

According to RCSD, the two corrections officers injured in the riot were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, and no inmates were injured.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday, deputies say they were called to Alvin S. Glenn to assist with a riot in progress. Authorities say the Special Response with RCSD was activated and brought the situation under control.

While searching the area, deputies say they found four shanks.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and they expect additional charges to be filed as they investigate who participated in the riot.