Richland Co. deputies respond to incident at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Friday morning the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist in an incident at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.



Sheriff Leon Lott says two officers were injured after they were attacked by several detainees in one of the detention center’s pods.

Lott says there were 50 inmates in the pod and they are working to determine how many took part in the riot.

No inmates were injured, and Lott says there was not resistance by the inmates once deputies arrived.

The sheriff says the inmates also caused extensive damage to the facility.