SLED gives update in Alex Murdaugh shooting

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO): Just months after Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son were killed in Hampton County, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating another shooting. This time, to Alex himself.

SLED is releasing new information regarding the shooting incident from September 4th. Officials say around 1:34 p.m., Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where they found a superficial gunshot wound to the head.

Upon the Sheriff’s request, SLED personnel were called in at 2:41 p.m. , with lowcountry regional agents arriving on scene at 3:40 p.m. and SLED crime scene agents arriving on scene at 4:30 p.m. SLED regional agents and crime scene agents worked throughout the night into Sunday morning collecting evidence, processing the crime scene, interviewing potential witnesses, and following up on potential leads.

Officials say a black Mercedes-Benz SUV driven by Alex Murdaugh was initially processed and ultimately towed from the scene to a law enforcement impound lot for further evaluation.

At this time no arrests have been made.

SLED is continuing to investigate, and will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident, no matter how insignificant, is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.