A look at the Murdaugh Murders: Statement from Alex Murdaugh and background on investigation

ABC NEWS– Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina Attorney who was injured in a shooting over the weekend, released a statement.

Alex Murdaugh:

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

ABC’s Eva Pilgrim reports on the events leading up to this.