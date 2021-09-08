Benjamin endorses Johnson for Mayor

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Mayor Steve Benjamin says he is endorsing his former assistant as his replacement.

Wednesday morning Mayor Benjamin announced his support for Mayoral Candidate Sam Johnson.

Benjamin says he sees a lot of overlap between Johnson’s ideas and and things he has pursued over the past several years.

Johnson previously served as Benjamin’s Chief of Staff.

Current city council members Tameika Isaac Devine, Dan Rickenmann, and former council member Moe Baddourah are also running for Columbia’s top office.

The mayoral election is November 2nd.