Benjamin endorses Johnson for Mayor

Rob Dew,
Sam Johnson

Sam Johnson
Source: @SamPJohnson – Twitter

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Mayor Steve Benjamin says he is endorsing his former assistant as his replacement.

Wednesday morning Mayor Benjamin announced his support for Mayoral Candidate Sam Johnson.

Benjamin says he sees a lot of overlap between Johnson’s ideas and and things he has pursued over the past several years.

Johnson previously served as Benjamin’s Chief of Staff.

Current city council members Tameika Isaac Devine, Dan Rickenmann, and former council member Moe Baddourah are also running for Columbia’s top office.

The mayoral election is November 2nd.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts