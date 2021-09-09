Local Living: RCSD participates in ‘Cops and Lobsters,’ The Isley Brothers coming to Township Auditorium and more!

You can grab a meal and help our state’s bravest athletes at the same time this week. Now through September 10, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting ‘Cops and Lobsters.’ Deputies will wait tables at Red Lobster on Two Notch Road. All of their tips will be donated to the Special Olympics. Deputies will be serving for both lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner from 5-8 p.m.

The Isley Brothers are coming to the Midlands Friday to perform at the Township Auditorium. The soul experience will be hosted by comedian MC Lightfoot and have performance by special guest Leela James. It will take place this Friday at 8 p.m. You can purchase your tickets at ticketmaster.com.

The three towns of Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro are joining together to host a 50 mile yard sale this weekend. If you’re a bargain hunter with some decent negotiating skills, ‘The Big Grab’ is for you. It’s this friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 7-3 p.m. Vendors, sponsors and yes, food trucks will set up shop in all three towns, and they are expected to offer everything under the sun.

The City of Columbia is inviting you to take part in the sixth annual PARK(ing) Day. The global event is designed to call attention to the need for more urban open space and to get the conversation stated about how public space is allocated. The event takes place next Friday, September 17. Participants can re-design parking spaces in downtown Columbia and reserve parking meters from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.