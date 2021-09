Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland Co. Coroner’s office has released the identity of a child who was struck and killed by a car on Oakland Ave. Wednesday night.

The coroner says on Wednesday night Miracle Jeter, 4, was hit by a 2000 Chevy pick up truck.

Investigators with the SC Highway Patrol say the incident happened on private property.

No word on whether or not any charges will be filed.