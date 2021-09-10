SC Air National Guard 169th Fighter wing to support flyovers on 9/11

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing will support three flyovers ON Saturday September 11, 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The Guard says the 169th Fighter Wing flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon jet, a single-seat, multi-purpose fighter with the ability to fly up to twice the speed of sound. It is capable of performing air-to-air and air-to-ground tactical missions.

What: 9-11 Ceremony

Location: downtown Columbia, SC

Time: @ 9 a.m.

What: 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

Location: downtown Sumter, SC

Time: @ 9:15 a.m.

What: SC State vs. Clemson football game

Location: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Time: @ 5 p.m.