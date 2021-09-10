South Carolina Remembers 9/11 and the Heroes lost since that morning

Tyler Ryan speaks with David Kerr about 9/11 and the ceremony planned for Saturday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – It was a perfect September morning on the eastern seaboard, and a beautiful blue sky was on display from New York City to Washington DC, when the world stopped in it’s tracks, and an airplane flew into the World Trade Center, followed by another, and at the moment, the innocence of a Country was gone. In the minutes that followed, collectively, we learned that two more airplanes, filled with American’s just traveling, had crashed.

In the minutes, hours, and days that followed, we learned of the number of lives lost, in planes, in buildings, and those of our First Responders to went head first into the chaos, with the only thought of duty and service.

Since September 11, 2001, we have continued to keep that day in our memories, and honor those lost that day, and in the last twenty years that have passed, which includes 59 Frist Responders and Military members from the Midlands, who have paid the ultimate price for Country and Community.

In 2011, a small group of community members, lead by Retired US Army Captain Dan Hennigan, Irmo Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld, and Lexington County Emergency Services Director David Kerr, gathered together to create The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina. The goal was to build a memorial in the Midlands to honor not only those lost on September 11, 2001, but those 59 local Heroes.

The Foundation raised nearly $1 million, for the project, partnering with various private companies and agencies to create the Memorial. The City of New York donated two beams from Tower 1, and two 25 foot granite towers were built at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. On the towers read the names of every First Responder (Police, EMS, Fire, and Military) that have given their life in service of Country and Community since that Tuesday morning.

On September 11, 2011, the Memorial was unveiled in front of hundreds of people, elected officials, Veterans, active First Responders, and family members to ensure that we NEVER FORGET.”

You can watch some of the unveiling:

Each year on September 11, the Community again comes together at the memorial to honor, remember, and celebrate the selfless sacrifice of these Heroes. This year will be no different. Saturday’s event begins at 8:00 at the Convention Center, with the program starting promptly at 8:40 AM.

The program will feature remarks from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with an Honor Guard and Roll Call of Heroes. Also expected to speak are members of the Gold and Blue Star Mothers, and family members of those lost.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can click HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

