Irmo Police Chaplain dies of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO): The Irmo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, after Police Chaplain Billie Bright lost his battle with COVID-19 overnight.

In a Facebook post, Irmo Town Administrator Courtney Dennis recalled “Billie’s smile and laughter were contagious and was always uplifting and left you feeling better when he was around.”

Bright was appointed as Police Chaplain just one year ago in August of 2020.

“One of my proudest days was when I asked him to join our team. I knew that he would impact each of us in some way.”

Irmo Police staff say they will truly miss Billie, and their thoughts and prayers go out to Billie’s family.