Authorities conduct environmental testing ahead of demolition of Allen Benedict Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the oldest public housing complexes in America is set to be demolished. A spokesperson for Columbia Housing says environmental testing has begun at Allen Benedict Court. It will be one to two weeks before actual demolition begins.

The complex was closed in January of 2019 when a carbon monoxide leak lead to the deaths of two residents and forced hundreds of people to evacuate.