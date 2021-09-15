Richland One School Board discusses athlete safety following the death of a football player last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After a W.J. Keenan High School football player died last month, the Richland One School Board is discussing the safety of its athletes.

Richland One Director of Athletics Robert Matz explained every athlete is required to have an annual physical checkup, and athletic trainers are hired by Prisma Health to ensure everyones’ safety. They say there are constant temperature readings of the fields during hot practices, and all coaches and trainers are given a code of conduct.

Matz says players also have water tubs on hand for any athlete that feels overheated during practice.