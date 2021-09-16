Bond set for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WCIV)– According to ABC News 4 in Charleston, bond was set this morning for Curtis Smith, who authorities say shot Alex Murdaugh after Murdaugh paid Smith to kill him. Investigators say this was part of a plan so Murdaugh’s son could collect roughly $10 million in life insurance.

According to WCIV, Smith appeared Thursday morning in bond court for charges ranging from assisting person in committing suicide and insurance misrepresentation.

UPDATE: Pointing & Presenting a Firearm – $5,000.

Insurance Misrepresentation – $10,000.

Conspiracy – $5,000.

Assisting Person in Committing Suicide – $15,000.

Assault and Battery – $20,000. Total = $55,000. — Amy Russo (@amymarierusso) September 16, 2021

On Wednesday, officials say Smith appeared in bond court in Colleton County on drug charges.