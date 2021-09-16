Bond set for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh

ABC Team,

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WCIV)– According to ABC News 4 in Charleston, bond was set this morning for Curtis Smith, who authorities say shot Alex Murdaugh after Murdaugh paid Smith to kill him. Investigators say this was part of a plan so Murdaugh’s son could collect roughly $10 million in life insurance.

According to WCIV, Smith appeared Thursday morning in bond court for charges ranging from assisting person in committing suicide and insurance misrepresentation.

On Wednesday, officials say Smith appeared in bond court in Colleton County on drug charges.

