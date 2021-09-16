Richland County deputies need help identifying Farrow Road shooting suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say was involved in a shooting on Farrow Road last weekend.

Deputies say they responded to reports of shots fired at a Waffle House on Farrow Road around 4 a.m. on September 12. According to authorities, witnesses say a man became upset with another customer and threatened them before they went outside and got a weapon. Investigators say shots were fired and the parties fled the scene.

If you know who this man is or have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com. Your tip can be sent anonymously.