Harvest Hope launches “Pantries of Hope” program

Harvest Hope launches new "Pantries of Hope" program.





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some Midlands residents were able to get some much needed food on their tables today. Harvest Hope Food Bank made the donation as part of its new “Pantries of Hope” program.

The first recipients were from Oliver Gospel Mission’s Toby’s Place, which provides transitional housing for women coming out of incarceration, foster care or a rehabilitation treatment center and works to help them get back onto their feet.

“When our clients are ready to start their new chapter, expenses such as clothing, furniture and food can add up quick,” says Travis McNeal, Executive Director of Oliver Gospel Mission. “Being able to partner with Harvest Hope to ensure they are receiving healthy and nutritious food pantry staples is truly a blessing. Together, we hope to set these women up for an abundant and bright future.”

Recipients say the donations provide much needed relief.

The CEO of Harvest Hope says food is extremely critical to helping boost someone’s life and well being.

“At Harvest Hope, we believe in providing more than just food, but providing hope to those in need,” says Erinn Rowe, Harvest Hope CEO. “By starting ‘Pantries of Hope,’ our goal is to fill more than just tables – but to help lift the burden of a grocery expense and fill neighbors with hope for their new beginning.”

Donations included fruits, bread, eggs and more.