NAMI celebrating acceptance and support with a street party

Tyler Ryan and NAMI's Zee Brown discuss a free event in Chapin

CHAPIN SC (WOLO) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Carolina Chapter is hosting a Street Party on Saturday at the Tipsy Toad Tavern in Chapin. According to MAMI Executive Director Zee Brown, the event is an annual celebration of acceptance and support.

“We’re looking forward this in-person experience and are grateful for our supporters during what has been an extremely challenging time,” said Brown, “This signature event helps us kickoff Mental Illness Awareness Week, which begins Sunday, October 3rd.”

Brown says the event will feature food from Griffin’s Chop House, music by regional band Bombshell, and also have activities, raffles, and more. The event is free to attend, and NAMI will receive a portion of food an beverage sales.

This event is BYOLC…Bring your own lawn chair, and starts at 7:00 PM on Saturday evening.

You can learn more about the event and NAMI HERE.